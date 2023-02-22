Galt boat launch to get major upgrade

A popular boat launching location in Galt will be getting a major upgrade thanks to an investment under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).

On Wednesday, the federal government announced it would be investing $228,244 to enhance the existing infrastructure.

“It’s great to see our federal government investing in our community with a project that will improve the quality of life for those who use the boat launch and the Grand River Trail by providing a safe and accessible environment for all users,” said Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge in a news release.

The site is located on the Grand River at 210 Water Street South, adjacent to the Cambridge end of the Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail.

The release said the site will undergo excavation and resurfacing of the boat launch in the downtown core with tree and vegetative grubbing, expansion and resurfacing the parking area with accessible parking spaces.

“This will help revitalize a major trailhead and waterfront area that is extremely well-used by our residents. Infrastructure projects like this one contribute to a more vibrant, healthy, and sustainable community which all citizens can enjoy,” Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett said.

It was not immediately clear when the City of Cambridge anticipates the construction to begin.