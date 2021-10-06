Galt Core in talks to become heritage conservation district

Cambridge City Council is one step closer towards deciding whether to designate the Galt Core as a heritage conservation district.

A study council launched just over a year ago has found the area holds cultural heritage significance.

A heritage designation would set new policies for developers, surrounding preservation, and help maintain the design and look of the area.

Council voted Tuesday night to develop guidelines and open up the discussion to two public meetings.

“I think it’s in the best interest of our city and our heritage,” said Coun. Donna Reid.

Once guidelines are finalized, council will then vote on whether to official designate the area a heritage conservation district.

City staff expects the decision to be made sometime early next year.