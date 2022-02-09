Gambling experts urging restraint this Super Bowl weekend

Many northern Ontarians will be glued to the television this Sunday for the Super Bowl, and some might have money riding on the game.

According to the Responsible Gambling Council, 93 per cent of sports bettors will be placing a wager, and 14 per cent will bet $100 or more. Another 38 per cent will place a wager between $50 and $100 and 47 per cent say they will be placing a bet of $50 or less.

"The (playoff) games that have been played in the last month have proven there's no way to predict what the outcome of the game will be," said Shelley White, CEO of the Responsible Gambling Council.

"So we really encourage people to not have this illusion of control and to bet within their budgets."

The good news is that 46 per cent say they plan on staying within their limit and roughly 50 per cent say they view it solely as a form of entertainment.

Be it for the Bengals or the Rams, White says it's OK to gamble, but it should only be for fun and you have to be responsible about it.

Some of her key tips include setting a limit, don't borrow or spend money needed for necessities, limit your alcohol or marijuana use while betting and don't bet while upset or stressed.

"Some people don't even see betting on the game as a form of gambling," she said. "It is a form of gambling so recognize that, recognize like all fun things in life that there are some risks and that you need to have a plan in place. I highly, highly recommend that."

Sports gambling in Ontario hasn't been legal for very long and experts say they know gambling adds a new element to Super Bowl weekends.

Bar owner Attilio Langella said he's looking forward to getting people back into his establishment. Overtime Sports Bar and Grill has already started taking reservations.

"It feels really good, it's been a long time," Langella said.

"We haven't been able to have a Super Bowl party now in a couple of years so it's going to feel real good to see everyone in here having some fun watching sports."

While Langella has seen the odd bet between friends, he's hoping football fans stay responsible this weekend.

"Do it responsibly and just make sure you have a safe ride home if you are drinking here this weekend," he added.