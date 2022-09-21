'Game-changing investment': De Havilland to announce airplane manufacturing plant near Calgary, create 1,500 jobs

Aircraft manufacturer De Havilland is set to announce plans to build a massive new complex east of Calgary that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area, Premier Jason Kenney said early Wednesday.

The premier made the comments in Toronto as he was launching phase two of the province's 'Alberta is Calling' campaign to attract skilled workers from Vancouver and Toronto.

"(It's) an historic announcement for Alberta's economy," the premier said.

De Havilland is expected to release further details Wednesday afternoon, but the expectation that it will bring 1,500 high-paying jobs, Kenney said.

In March, the company unveiled plans to build firefighting aircraft and bring 500 jobs to Calgary.

Kenney called the latest news "a game-changing investment for manufacturing in Alberta."

"(It's) just another very major sign of the economic growth, job opportunities and diversification happening."