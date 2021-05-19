Game Day: Oilers fans to preface playoffs with parade

After four years, the Stanley Cup playoffs have finally arrived for Edmonton Oilers fans.

The puck drops for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Fans may not be in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions – but they plan to be in the streets.

A vehicle parade is planned to snake its way downtown between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Superfan and convoy organizer Blair 'Magoo' Gladue told CTV News Edmonton, "We're going to do it loud and proud, man. All over the city. Rain or shine."

Edmontonians may have seen him around town in previous weeks, cheering on his favourite team from the side of the road with flags or at the helm of a pre-playoff convoy.

"When you have the best player in the world – a couple of the best players in the world – it's not unbelievable, but at the same time it's so exciting because we haven't been in the playoffs in a few years."

Anyone is welcome to join the parade, which will meet at 4 p.m. at the Heritage Valley Town Centre Superstore at 11835 26 Ave. SW.

Those who don't have a vehicle can also meet at the mid-way point at United Sport & Cycle at 7620 Gateway Blvd. to watch the parade.

The drivers then plan to cheer the Oilers on from the Rogers Place parking lot.

More details can be found online.

Participants are asked to bring their jerseys, flags and a donation to Edmonton's Food Bank.