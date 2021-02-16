"Game of Thrones" stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together. 'Albertans will pay more for less': Campaign aims to keep RCMP in Alberta The National Police Federation has launched a campaign to encourage the province to keep the RCMP in Alberta as the government explores the possibility of a provincial police force. Pain at the pumps: $1.70 a litre gas predicted this summer Prices at the pumps have crept up to an average of $1.40 a litre at stations all over Metro Vancouver, and experts believe they will nudge up another three cents by Thursday. Mars has a moment: 3 missions to the red planet reignite debate It's the stuff of both cheesy sci-fi movies, and high-brow academic research…Is there (or was there) life on Mars? A trio of Martian missions arriving at the red planet this month will likely reignite the debate.