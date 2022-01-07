Game on! Barrie Colts are back, but in an empty barn
The Barrie Colts are returning to the ice for the first time in nearly a month, but the team will have to play to an empty arena.
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) postponed several games due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the league last month.
The Colts will hit the ice against the North Bay Battalion on Saturday but because of the Ontario government's latest restrictions, sports venues are prohibited from having fans in the stands until at least Jan. 26 amid soaring COVID-19 cases.
Season ticket holders will receive a credit on their account at the end of the 2021-2022 season for any games unattended due to government-mandated capacity restrictions.
The Colts are also scheduled to take on the Battalion on Sat., Jan. 15, the Sudbury Wolves on Tues., Jan. 18, the Owen Sound Attack on Thurs., Jan. 20, and the Mississauga Steelheads on Sat., Jan. 22.
