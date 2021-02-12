After nearly a year of being sidelined from competition, three Nova Scotia universities will be returning to action in the near future, generating excitement in the university sports community.

After the entire season as cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Atlantic University Sports teams will get finally get the chance to play.

Saint Mary’s, Acadia and Dalhousie University are planning some exhibition games. Fans will not be allowed to attend.

Saint Mary’s University athletic director Scott Gray says the Huskies men’s and women’s hockey teams will play against Dalhousie and Acadia.

Gray says men’s and women’s basketball along with women’s volleyball, could also play games before the winter semester is over.

“It gives the athletes a little bit of normalcy,” says Gray. “Their lives have been turned upside down. Hopefully this helps their mental health and well being.”

But not all Maritime universities will get the chance to participate.

“AUS is not scheduling, it is member driven,” says Atlantic University Sport executive director Phil Currie.

Cape Breton University athletic director John Ryan confirmed he’s awaiting approval from senior administration at CBU to allow the men’s and women’s basketball team to play games in the near future.

St. Francis Xavier will not participate.

“They’re disappointed,” says Leo MacPherson, athletic director at St. FX. “I would say devastated, and I share in that disappointment.”

MacPherson says the mostly non-virtual learning environment on campus played a factor in the decision.

“75 per cent of our classes are in person,” says MacPherson. “Ultimately, I respect the decision the senior administration made. I may not like it, but I respect it.”

Dalhousie University athletic director Tim Maloney says he’s happy to see students return to action, but he’s taking a cautious, measured approach as he makes plans for future games.

Phil Currie says the hope is to have a normal season with a full schedule in time for next fall for all AUS sports, but the organization will adhere to the rules and recommendations set forth by public health.