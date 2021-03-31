GAME TIME: Registration open for NHL Gaming Championship

If you’re still looking to win a championship on ice (even if you didn’t make the NHL) the registration for the 2021 NHL Gaming World Championship is now open.

The National Hockey League announced the opening of registration for the tournament and says players can expect some changes, including separate tournaments for the European and North American regions.

The North American and European tournaments will begin April 7, with the online play round. After four weeks of qualification, the North American tournament will use a Club Championship model in the hopes of creating sivisional play to encourage rivalries.

The NHL says all gameplay will be contested remotely.

"Our goal has always been to incorporate our Clubs into the NHL Gaming World Championship tournament and with the introduction of the Club Championship this year, we are closer to connecting the virtual game with our on-ice product," said Chris Golier, NHL VP of Business Development and Innovation, in a news release.

"Despite not hosting in-person events this year, we are appreciative of the tremendous support our amazing partners provide to host a world-class event for our passionate global gaming community."

Fore! Electronic Arts announces new PGA golf game

There could be a stiff competition brewing in the golf video game world, as a second large publisher decides to take a swing on the course.

Electronic Arts has announced a new next-gen golf video game: EA Sports PGA Tour.

“Golf fans will be able to build their virtual career and experience the sights, sounds, and thrills of the PGA TOUR including THE PLAYERS Championship, FedExCup Playoffs and more unforgettable events,” according to a news release on the PGA Tour website.

The announcement comes just weeks after 2K revealed it had signed a major partnership with Tiger Woods for its PGA 2K franchise.

Electronic Arts says their game will include some of the most famous courses in the world and fans will have the option to play against some of the most well recognized players in golf.

“The game will be built on the EA Frostbite engine and leveraging next-gen technology, promises stunning fidelity, breathtaking immersive environments, and approachable, dynamic gameplay,” the company announced.

The last time Electronic Arts released a golf game was in 2015 when Rory McIlroy PGA Tour hit the shelves for Xbox One and Playstation 4.

PlayStation 3 and PS Vita stores go dark

Sony has announced the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita stores will be shutting down this summer.

The store on PlayStation 3 consoles will be closed on July 2, while the PlayStation Vita store will close on Aug. 27.

Users will still be able to re-download and play previous purchased game titles, and will still have access to purchased video or media content.

But gamers will no longer be able to buy PS3, PSP digital and PS Vita content, or make in-game purchases through games on those platforms.

“After thoughtful consideration, we decided to make these changes in an effort to focus our resources for PlayStation Store on PlayStation4 and PlayStation5, which will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further. We thank you for your support on these platforms throughout the years,” reads an email from PlayStation sent to PlayStation users.