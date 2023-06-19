Game-worn Flames jerseys go on sale Tuesday
It's one thing to wear a Flames jersey to the Saddledome on a Saturday night, but when the Flames jersey you're wearing was once worn by a Flame themselves, that elevates the entire experience.
Game-worn Flames jerseys go on sale online Tuesday at 10 a.m., where fans will be able to buy a jersey worn by players like Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson and more.
24 hours until the @NHLFlames 22/23 Game Worn Jerseys go on sale. ��
For more info visit: https://t.co/1wD5FIijQh pic.twitter.com/YLrc8FvZ0q
The purchase process has been changed.
Here are the new rules.
- All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges or credits will be given.
- Discounts are not applicable on game worn jersey purchases.
- Game-worn jerseys are not autographed.
- In fairness to all other collectors, each collector is limited to two jerseys of any single player. Any orders violating this limit will be cancelled and refunded in their entirety.
- As these are one-of-a-kind items, jerseys will be sold on a first-tendered basis. Multiple carts can be holding the individual item at the same time, but will only sell to the first customer to tender the transaction. Holding the item in your cart does not secure the ability to purchase the item.
- For details on shipping options and prices, please click here. The Calgary Flames are not responsible for duties or taxes incurred with international shipping.