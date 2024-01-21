Gamers gather for in-person e-sports tournament at Seton YMCA in southeast Calgary

A new type of sport is gaining so much popularity a Calgary centre hosted a first-of-its-kind tournament this weekend.

The Seton YMCA held an in-person e-sports tournament -- it's something that has never been done before at a Canadian YMCA.

Before this, Calgary YMCAs offered e-sports with a community server, where participants could connect online between tournaments, and develop their own games.

The kids became close and now they’ve added a new layer by gathering in person as well.

“We want kids to connect,” said Seton Y vice-president of experience Tanya Connelly-Scott. “And find other kids they share a passion with, so they can start building communities.

“We know, especially after the last three years of COVID, that in-person connections are important.”

Connelly-Scott’s sentiments were confirmed by one young participant, Floyd Stephanson.

“When I’m in here, it feels really real,” Stephanson said. “It’s more nerve-wracking, but I feel like I can communicate with my opponent more.

“I really enjoy playing video games with people I can relate to,” he added, “making new friends.”

Both Seton and Rocky Ridge YMCAs are hosting in-person tournaments this winter. The plan is to develop leagues this spring.