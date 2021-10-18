iHeartRadio

GameStop mania severely tested market system: SEC report

image.jpg
The U.S. stock market certainly shook when hundreds of thousands of regular people suddenly piled into GameStop early this year, driving its price to heights that shocked professional investors. But it didn't break. That's one of the takeaways from a report by the Securities and Exchange Commission's staff released Monday about January's "meme-stock" mania.
