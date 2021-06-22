Ganatchio Trail extension up for debate at Tecumseh Council

Tecumseh council is expected to discuss extending a multi-use trail on the south side of Riverside Drive from the Windsor border to Manning Road.

The Ganatchio Trail extension is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting.

Residents are displaying opinions of the project with lawns signs saying either “Rethink the Trail” or “Extend the Trail”.

The town also had a special public meeting to discuss the trail concerns in April.

The trail is part of a 20-year Active Transportation Plan to connect all seven municipalities across Windsor-Essex.

Tecumseh council first proposed the project at a meeting on Dec. 13, 2016. At that time, the cost was $842,000, but has increased to about $1.2 million.

This is a developing story. More coming.