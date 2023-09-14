Gang investigation leads to arrest of 10 in Regina

An investigation done by the Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit (SGU) led to the arrest of 10 people, including a 13-year-old boy.

On Saturday, members of the SGU and SWAT team went into a home on the 1200 block of Angus Street in North Central Regina, according to a release from RPS. Thirteen people were inside the home, and 10 of them were arrested on various charges and outstanding warrants, police said.

Police said they found firearms, ammunition, body armour, and fentanyl during the investigation.

A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old boy were charged in relation to the SGU investigation. Seven others were arrested on warrants for crimes ranging from aggravated assault, to kidnapping, forcible confinement, and possession of firearms.

The man and woman were charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with a release order, and four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The trio made their first appearance in court on Monday.