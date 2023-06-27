Garage engulfed in flames in Winnipeg's West End

A garage went up in flames during an early-morning fire in Winnipeg’s West End on Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire in the 200 block of Beverly Street at around 3:45 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, the garage was engulfed in flames. Firefighters attacked the flames and quickly brought the fire under control.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire has not been revealed.