Garage fire causes $300,000 damage in Wallaceburg
Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a garage/shop fire in Wallaceburg.
Firefighters were called to 7285 Base Line Road on Sunday.
Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the garage. Upon further investigation, it revealed flames on the interior of the garage. The fire crew initiated a quick attack on the fire, but due to fire load, they had to move to a defensive strategy.
Firefighters from stations 2&3 (including station 3 volunteer firefighters) and a tanker from station 5 responded to a report of a garage/shop fire at 7285 Base Line, Wallaceburg at 4:09 this afternoon. Cause accident. No injuries. Damage estimate 300K. pic.twitter.com/Isbpp8vQnR— Chatham-Kent Fire (@ckfiredept) October 24, 2021
Fire officials say quick action by the crew protected the house from becoming involved. Crews remained on scene for a few more hours extinguishing hot spots.
The cause is listed as accidental. There were no reported injuries.
