Garage fire causes substantial damage to Clearview Twp home

A garage fire broke out in Stayner, Ont. on Mon., May 9, 2022 (Clearview Fire and Emergency Services/Deputy Fire Chief Scott Davison)

Heavy, thick black smoke filled the air Monday morning as a fire ravaged a property in Clearview Township.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find the garage overwhelmed by the flames that had spread to the house on Concession Road 2 Sunnidale.

Clearview Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Fire Chief Scott Davison says the homeowner was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

He says the garage is a loss, and the house has "substantial damage."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents in the area can expect fire crews to be at the scene throughout the day.

