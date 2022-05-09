Garage fire causes substantial damage to Clearview Twp home

Heavy, thick black smoke filled the air Monday morning as a fire ravaged a property in Clearview Township.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find the garage overwhelmed by the flames that had spread to the house on Concession Road 2 Sunnidale.

Sign up for Barrie breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

Clearview Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Fire Chief Scott Davison says the homeowner was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

He says the garage is a loss, and the house has "substantial damage."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents in the area can expect fire crews to be at the scene throughout the day.