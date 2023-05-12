Garage fire in Barrie leads to $50k in damages

Crews battled a significant garage fire in Barrie.

The fire began at 14 Gloria Street – a five-bedroom boarding house – shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Barrie fire said four trucks and 16 firefighters responded to the call and had it under control quickly.

Everyone inside the home was able to self-evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

"Barrie fire would like to remind everyone that in the event of a garage fire, keep all the doors, including the front large ones, closed," Barrie fire said to CTV News in an email Friday.

"This helps the fire department by limiting the oxygen available to the fire. If possible, move vehicles out of the driveway and down the street and alert neighbouring homes to the danger."

Barrie fire estimates the damage at $50,000. The fire is deemed accidental.