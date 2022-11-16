Garage fire in Heritage Neighbourhood under investigation: Regina Fire

A garage fire in central Regina required the attention of the city’s firefighters on Wednesday.

Units of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a garage fire on the 900 Block of 11th Ave at around 12 p.m.

The blaze was quickly extinguished. No injuries or damage to other properties in the Heritage Neighbourhood was reported.

The fire is under investigation according to RFPS.

@Regina_Fire crews on scene of a garage fire on the 900 Blk of 11th Ave. Fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries reported and no damage to neighboring properties. Fire is under investigation. #yqr pic.twitter.com/i5OVgh5zzW