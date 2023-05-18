iHeartRadio

Garage fire in northeast Calgary quickly contained


Calgary fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that damaged a garage in Pineridge.

Fire crews managed to quickly knock down a blaze in a detached garage in a northeast Calgary community on Thursday.

Officials say the fire broke out at 4 a.m. in the neighbourhood of Pineridge. They believe it began outside the house.

No one was injured in the fire, but the garage was significantly damaged.

The cause is under investigation.

12