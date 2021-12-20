Garage fire in southeast Edmonton spreads to home
CTV News Edmonton
Kerry McAthey
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to a house fire in southeast Edmonton Monday morning, after a fire in an attached garage spread to the home.
Just before 11 a.m.,crews arrived at Wyman Lane to see the front of the house fully engulfed in flames.
“We talked to the homeowners, from what they said when they call [the fire] in, it appears to have started in the car in the garage and then spread to the house rapidly,” District Chief Pat Chivers said.
Both residents of the home were able to get out safely, according to EFRS. No injuries have been reported.
Crews were unable to get inside the home or garage and had to fight the fire from outside. The fire was declared under control at 12:30 p.m.
