Garage fire in Waterloo under investigation
A garage fire that occurred Saturday evening on Mary Street in Waterloo is under investigation.
At approximately 7:40 p.m., emergency services responded to a garage fully engulfed in fire in the area of Mary Street and Union Street in Waterloo.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire.
The garage was significantly damaged, and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Residents gathered on the street to watch the firefighters in action.
“I just went inside, and I heard all the fire trucks and I came out and some neighbours were gathered and we came back here and saw everything up in flames. Flames, coming out of the windows and the firefighters thankfully here,” Sharmalene Mendis-Millard, who lives on Mary Street.
“The fire just spread very fast. It was incredible how fast it spread and I was worried about the forest,” said Mendis-Millard.
The on-scene platoon chief estimated the damages in the $60,000 range.
