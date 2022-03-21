iHeartRadio

Garage fire near Chatham, Ont. under investigation

Garage fire near Chatham, Ont. on March 20, 2022. (ckfiredept/Twitter)

No injuries were reported following a garage fire west of Chatham Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 6932 Heron Line in Dover Township just before 8 p.m.

There's no immediate cause or damage estimate available.

Chatham-Kent police officers continue to hold the scene.

The investigation will continue Monday.

