Garage fire spreads to house in northeast Edmonton

No one was hurt in a garage fire that spread to a home in the Fraser community on Tuesday, officials say.

Everyone was able to safely leave the home at 145 Avenue and 24 Street.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the blaze started in the garage.

More than a dozen calls to 911 were made starting at 9:10 a.m.

Seven units responded, and some remained on scene in the late morning to fight the fire from the front of the house and back alley.

