Garage fire spreads to house in southwest Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
No injuries were reported after fire broke out in an attached garage of a southwest Edmonton home.
Emergency crews arrived at the home at 66 Avenue and 178 Street SW around 2:10 p.m. on Monday.
The fire had spread to the second floor of the home.
Smoke could be seen coming from second floor windows and upper eaves in the house.
Seven units were dispatched to fight the blaze.
The fire was declared out around 3:30 p.m.
A cause and damage estimate has not been determined.
