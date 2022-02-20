Garage in High Park goes up in flames Sunday

Fire crews were called to the High Park neighbourhood after a garage caught fire on Sunday evening.

Edmonton fire was called to a detached garage fire the area of 109 Avenue and 154 Street at 7:43 p.m.

Four units responded to the fully-involved fire and kept it from spreading to any other buildings, according to Edmonton fire.

The fire was declared under control at 8:01 but was still burning as of 9 p.m. Officials added that no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known.