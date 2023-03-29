Garage in southeast Calgary community gutted by fire
A detached garage in the community of Ogden was gutted by a fast-moving fire on Wednesday.
The homeowner called 911 just before 7 a.m. to report the blaze in the 7400 block of 26A Street S.E.
Crews arrived to find flames eating away at the structure and began an aggressive exterior attack.
Battalion chief Alistair Robin says firefighters evacuated the homes on either side on the property as a precaution.
Once the fire was extinguished, the home owners were allowed back into their house, which Robin says did sustain some heat damage to the exterior.
The garage and two sedans inside were destroyed, but no damage was reported to neighbouring properties.
The fire did damage an overhead power line.
Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
