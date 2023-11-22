iHeartRadio

Garage on south-central property destroyed in fire


A light shines out of a garage on 89 Avenue near 117 Street that was destroyed in a fire in the early morning of Nov. 22, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein)

A University area garage was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 89 Avenue and 117 Street at 4:17 a.m.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, it seemed the fire had destroyed a detached garage and spread to a neighbouring detached garage and overhead suite, causing some damage there.

The blaze was called out at 6:47 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said no one was hurt.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire. 

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein 

