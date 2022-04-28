Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.
Council voted at a Wednesday night meeting to approve a recommendation that would see the four bag limit brought down by one.
The region says the move will help direct more waste away from landfills, improve recycling, and increase the use of green bins.
The four-bag bi-weekly limit was first introduced in 2017, but a recent waste audit by the region found 88 per cent of households already put three or fewer bags out on the curb.
The change will come into effect Oct. 17 and apply to single-family households, which includes townhouses and duplexes.
