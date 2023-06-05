Garbage discussion set for Ottawa City Hall as city considers 'bag tag' policy

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe wants to trash the proposed 'bag tag' program for garbage collection in the city of Ottawa, saying requiring residents to put tags on every item at the curb is "a cumbersome system."

As a city of Ottawa committee prepares to discuss garbage opinions and the proposed 'bag tag' program, Sutcliffe wants to change the proposal to allow homeowners to put two items at the curb every two weeks without a tag and then charge $3 for extra items.

A report for today's environment and climate change committee recommends the city of Ottawa implement a 'partial-pay-as-you-throw' garbage program, as the city looks to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.

Under the proposed 'bag tag' program, residents would be required to attach a tag to all garbage items placed at the curb. Households would be given 55 tags per year as part of their Solid Waste User Fee. If households run out of tags before the end of the year, extra tags would cost $3 each.

There would be no limit on how much residents can set out at the curb through curbside recycling and green bins.

"Under this proposed model, garbage would be treated like a utility similar to water, hydro, and gas, where households pay based on their use of the program," staff said in the report for the committee.

In a statement on Twitter Monday morning, Sutcliffe outlined a new proposal for garbage collection, calling it a "reasonable compromise that treats residents fairly."

The proposal states the first two containers or items of garbage put out at the curb every two weeks would not require any tags, and the first collection after Christmas each year would allow homeowners to put out three containers instead of two.

Every item beyond the two-item limit every two weeks would require a tag, which would cost $3 each. Sutcliffe says for "an easy transition to the new system," every household would receive 15 free tags.

"Right now, our garbage collection is like an all-you-can-eat buffet where even if you don’t eat a lot, you still pay full price," Sutcliffe said. "By changing to more of an à la carte system, residents will have an incentive to throw away less garbage and use organic and recycling streams instead."

The mayor says the city of Ottawa must make "smart decisions" to reduce garbage going to landfills, including addressing a lack of diversion in multi-residential buildings and "take immediate steps" to divert more residential waste."

Speaking to CTV News Ottawa, Sutcliffe said it was clear the status quo is unsustainable.

"People understand the status quo was not an option," he said. "The previous administrations have been putting this off for awhile. We haven’t had any major changes since the Green Bin was introduced and we switched to biweekly garbage collection."

Sutcliffe says his proposal would not dramatically affect the majority of households and makes for a smoother change.

"I think it eases the transition, it's respectful of residents, but it does reflect the fact that we have to make some tough decisions about garbage and landfill and we need to reduce what we're sending to landfill."

City staff recommended the 'bag tag' program as a short-term solution to help extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill. As of 2019, the dump in Ottawa's south end had 30 per cent remaining capacity, and was expected to run out of space between 2036 and 2038.

A new landfill is expected to cost between $300 million and $450 million, and would take up to 15 years to become fully operational.

The city estimates the partial "pay-as-you-throw" program would reduce garbage tonnage by up to 19 per cent in the first year, and up to 28 per cent by the fifth year. It's estimated the new bag tag program will increase waste diversion rates by up to six per cent and increase recycling tonnage by up to 19 per cent. The staff proposal would add up to two years to the life of the Trail Road Landfill, staff say.

Staff say households that put out higher numbers of garbage bags for curbside collection often put out lower amounts of green bin and recycling. A staff presentation said 58 per cent of the waste collected in 2022 could have been diverted from landfill.

Staff admit a 'partial-pay-as-you-throw' program would require "some level of change for all residents", including tagging items at the curb, but say only one in four residents would have to change their waste management habits. A study by the city finds 74 per cent of households set out two garbage items or less every two weeks for collection.

Many other municipalities use a bag tag system, including Gatineau, Carleton Place and Kingston. The city of Gatineau requires tags for any bags that do not fit in a home's grey bin, up to a maximum of five extra bags per week. A sheet of five tags costs $2.50.

If councillors vote to proceed with the 'partial-pay-as-you-throw' program, bag tagging would begin in the spring of 2024.

City staff looked at three other policy options to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the landfill: Firm Garbage Limits, a material ban on recycling and organics in garbage bags, and a clear bag garbage program with a recycling and organics ban for garbage.

Incinerating Ottawa's waste

Council voted last month to direct staff to explore incineration and other technologies to help divert waste from landfills.

A motion from Coun. Allan Hubley, seconded by Coun. David Brown, directed staff to look at other options instead of a new landfill, and report back to Council as part of the Solid Waste Master Plan in the fall.

A technical memorandum as part of the Solid Waste Master Plan consultations outlined several mixed waste processing approaches and technologies, landfill disposal technologies and recovery technologies for the city to explore. The recovery technologies included mass burn incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, waste to liquid fuel, hydrolysis and landfill mining.

Staff will present medium and long-term options for the city of Ottawa to deal with waste during this term of Council.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque.