Garbage truck crashes into home in Ottawa's west end

A garbage truck crashed into the side of a home in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood, damaging windows and siding of the two-storey-home.

Emergency crews responded to the reported collision in the area of Anna Avenue and Crown Crescent, near Carling Avenue, on Thursday afternoon. Ottawa fire says the home was located on Crown Crescent.

Photos show a garbage truck struck the side of a home. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.

"The garbage truck went into the side of a single family home," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The driver of the garbage truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Ottawa fire says its structural collapse team is on the scene to assess the home for any structural damage.

"Fire crews confirmed damage to the windows & siding but no damage to the foundation," Ottawa fire said.

"There was no occupants home at the time of the crash. Our structural collapse team began shoring the home to reinforce the damaged wall after it was discovered multiple studs were knocked off."