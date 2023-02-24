iHeartRadio

Garbage truck vs. SUV near St. Thomas


Four people were sent to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck on Feb. 24, 2023. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck.

All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Highbury Avenue is closed from Thompson Line to Ferguson Line and the lights are out at Ferguson Line. Drivers are reminded to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Truman Line is also closed from Dalewood Road to Yarmouth Centre Road.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight

