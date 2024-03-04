GardaWorld awarded Halifax Harbour Bridges contract

GardaWorld, a Montreal-based security company, has been awarded a contract to provide toll-taking and security services for Halifax Harbour Bridges.

A Monday morning release from Halifax Harbour Bridges says it is a two-year contract worth $2.7 million.

The contract can be extended twice for an additional year each time.

Forty-five staff members will be employed as toll takers as well as bridge patrol and operations rooms supervisors at the Angus L. Macdonald and A. Murray MacKay bridges.

“We are confident GardaWorld will be an excellent partner as HHB continues to fulfill its mandate to provide the means for safe, efficient and reliable cross-harbour transportation for the 32 million vehicles using the bridges annually, as well as for the pedestrians and cyclists who also use the Macdonald Bridge,” says Halifax Harbour Bridges CEO Tony Wright in the release.

The news comes after the Nova Scotia Commissionaires, who manned the bridges for nearly 70 years, announced they would not bid on the latest contact.

“Commissionaires began providing security to us when the Macdonald Bridge first opened, almost 70 years ago. We thank them for their service and the important role Commissionaires’ staff played in the history of the bridges,” Wright says.

The contract with GardaWorld goes into effect in four weeks.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.