Despite the frigid weather, Manitobans have spring on their minds and seeds in their baskets, with some suppliers warning of potential shortages.

Shelmerdine Garden Centre team member Danielle said the pandemic inspired a rising interest in gardening, which resulted in shortages from almost all the seed suppliers they carried.

"We kind of wanted to get a little shout out early this year just to get people (thinking), if there's a particular variety they're looking for, now would be the time to get it because give it a month, they're probably gone," said Danielle.

The seed shortage was caused by an explosion of new buyers, affecting everyone from beginners to veteran gardeners.

In previous years, Danielle said, sales have been fairly consistent with the same buyers purchasing similar seeds every year.

With last year's increased consumer base, there weren't enough seeds to supply the demand.

Danielle said novelty vegetables are the items of choice right now.

"Some of the more unusual items, like white carrots or the white cucumbers," she said. "They're kind of looking for the really odd and unique things right now."

Danielle is hopeful they won't experience the same shortages seen last year, given suppliers have had a year to prepare for another busy season.

"I think last year caught everybody off guard, the amount of people getting into gardening."

When it comes time to plant, Danielle said one of the rewarding things to grow are things you can eat, noting the importance of knowing your limitations and growing zone.