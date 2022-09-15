Garden City falls to Portage La Prairie in JV football Thursday

Week one of the Winnipeg High School Football League's junior varsity season continued Thursday night with a meeting between the Garden City Collegiate Gophers and the Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans in Winnipeg.

While Garden City may have had the home field advantage, they fell to the Trojans in a final score of 15-10.

There were also a number of shutout wins Thursday night.

Springfield Collegiate beat Murdoch MacKay Collegiate 42-0.

Sturgeon Creek High School beat a scoreless Sisler High School 32-0.

Dakota Collegiate shutout the Steinbach Regional Sabres 31-0.

River East beat St. Norbert 14-0.

On Friday, Oak Park plays Vincent Massey at Oak Park Friday at 5:00 p.m. Elmwood High School will play its homecoming game against Brandon’s Vincent Massey High School at Elmwood at 4:00 p.m.