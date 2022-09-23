Garden contest winners helping to beautify Winnipeg communities

A contest focused on how front-yard gardens improve curb appeal and beautify the city, has chosen six winners who have helped to improve their communities with flowers, plants, and vegetables.

Through Take Pride Winnipeg’s 2022 Winnipeg in Bloom contest, residents shared photos of their front-yard gardens, as well as short blurbs about what inspired them to create their garden and the positive impact it’s had on the community.

This year there were more than 30 submissions, with the non-profit selecting six winners from around the city, including in Elm Park, the West End and in Tuxedo.

The gardeners behind the winning entries said their gardens have helped them make friends in their neigbourhoods, given them new hobbies, helped them combat increasing grocery store prices, provided them with a sense of accomplishment, allowed them to support the environment and wildlife, and provided a place of healing.

They also said they hear all the time from fellow community members about how much they appreciate their gardens.

Below are some images of the winning gardens.