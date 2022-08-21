Garden River pow wow draws crowds

Garden River First Nation is holding its annual pow wow as part of its Community Days celebrations. Fluctuating water levels forced organizers to relocate the pow wow to the community's baseball fields. Dancers showed up for grand entry in full regalia, as well as Indigenous dignitaries from across the region. Garden River Chief Andy Rickard was pleased with the turnout.

"There’s a number of other pow wows that are probably within close proximity to Garden River, so I think everybody is kind of in the same boat that we’re trying to have these celebrations and there’s so much to chose from for our people," said Chief Rickard.

"So it’s always nice to see communities celebrating their pow wows."

Chief Rickard says one of the big draws to any pow wow is the food.

"We have a number of vendors here that are providing corn soup and scone dogs and different things like that," he said. "I think that's one of the favourite things that our people look forward to when pow wow comes around."

Another pow wow favourite, known colloquially as the ‘Indian Taco,’ was at the top of the menu among food vendors. It's made up of friend bannock, topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and other typical taco toppings. For those craving something different, Mississauga First Nation Chief Bob Chiblow brought his fish n' chip stand.

"People try to make stuff at home themselves, and it maybe just doesn’t turn out," Chief Chiblow said.

"But it’s a good time. Meeting people, eating, meeting your friends and family. It’s a good time to get together and food is all just a part of it."

Chief Rickard, meantime, says people are just happy to be out.

"I know with the restrictions and COVID and what we've been dealing with for the last few years, it's just nice to get back to some sort of normalcy and celebrating and reflecting and reviving our cultural and traditional spirit here for our people, so it’s just nice to be out here."

Garden River's Community Days will resume on the 23rd with various live shows. There will be a Cultural Day on the 24th, followed by a Family Fun Day on the 25th.