Gardener blamed for gas leak on Thursday


London fire crews are on scene of a natural gas leak on Brighton Street on Aug. 24, 2023. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

A person digging in their garden hit a natural line causing a gas leak on Brighton Street in London on Thursday.

Residents were asked to evacuate in the area of Brighton Street and Bruce Street but have since been allowed back home.

Enbridge attended the scene to turn off the gas.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight

