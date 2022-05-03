Gardening can be harmful to pets, humane society asks pet owners to do some research before planting

While some of us are turning our thoughts to the great outdoors, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society asks we consider the well-being of our pets.

The organizations asks people to do some research before planting in areas pets can access.

The humane society says many kinds of products can be harmful and suggest people look for alternatives.

Mulch

Use:

Shredded Pine Mulch

Cedar or hemlock

bark

Avoid:

Cocoa

Bug Repellent

Use:

Neem Oil

Castor Oil

Canola Oil

Coffee grounds

Avoid:

Toxic pesticides

Snail Bait

Fly Bait

Fertilizer

Use:

Manure

Seaweed

Fish emulsion

Avoid:

Fertilizers with iron

Carbmates or compost

Organophosphates

Plants and Flowers

Use:

Roses

Sunflowers

Snapdragon

Hibiscus

Marigolds

Zinna

Avoid:

Azalea

Daffodils

Daisies

Oleander

Sago Palm

Tulips

Experts suggest pet owners be mindful of any sharp gardening tools which might hurt paws.

They add gardening is a great hobby which, with some care, will be safe for pets.