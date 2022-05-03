Gardening can be harmful to pets, humane society asks pet owners to do some research before planting
While some of us are turning our thoughts to the great outdoors, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society asks we consider the well-being of our pets.
The organizations asks people to do some research before planting in areas pets can access.
The humane society says many kinds of products can be harmful and suggest people look for alternatives.
Mulch
Use:
- Shredded Pine Mulch
- Cedar or hemlock
- bark
Avoid:
- Cocoa
Bug Repellent
Use:
- Neem Oil
- Castor Oil
- Canola Oil
- Coffee grounds
Avoid:
- Toxic pesticides
- Snail Bait
- Fly Bait
Fertilizer
Use:
- Manure
- Seaweed
- Fish emulsion
Avoid:
- Fertilizers with iron
- Carbmates or compost
- Organophosphates
Plants and Flowers
Use:
- Roses
- Sunflowers
- Snapdragon
- Hibiscus
- Marigolds
- Zinna
Avoid:
- Azalea
- Daffodils
- Daisies
- Oleander
- Sago Palm
- Tulips
Experts suggest pet owners be mindful of any sharp gardening tools which might hurt paws.
They add gardening is a great hobby which, with some care, will be safe for pets.