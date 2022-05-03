iHeartRadio

Gardening can be harmful to pets, humane society asks pet owners to do some research before planting

While some of us are turning our thoughts to the great outdoors, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society asks we consider the well-being of our pets.

The organizations asks people to do some research before planting in areas pets can access.

The humane society says many kinds of products can be harmful and suggest people look for alternatives.

Mulch

Use:

  • Shredded Pine Mulch
  • Cedar or hemlock
  • bark                                                                                                    

Avoid:

  • Cocoa

Bug Repellent

Use:

  • Neem Oil
  • Castor Oil
  • Canola Oil
  • Coffee grounds

Avoid:

  • Toxic pesticides
  • Snail Bait
  • Fly Bait                                                         

Fertilizer

Use:

  • Manure
  • Seaweed
  • Fish emulsion

Avoid:

  • Fertilizers with iron
  • Carbmates or compost
  • Organophosphates

Plants and Flowers

Use: 

  • Roses
  • Sunflowers
  • Snapdragon
  • Hibiscus
  • Marigolds
  • Zinna

Avoid:

  • Azalea
  • Daffodils
  • Daisies
  • Oleander
  • Sago Palm
  • Tulips

Experts suggest pet owners be mindful of any sharp gardening tools which might hurt paws.

They add gardening is a great hobby which, with some care, will be safe for pets.

