Garlic Food Fest set for Sunday in Sudbury

This week, many seniors at the Ukrainian Seniors Centre are preparing a variety of foods -- including perogies and cabbage rolls -- for the 29th annual Garlic Food Fest on Sunday.

"The food is all handmade," said volunteer Terry Martyn.

"It's from scratch, nothing is bought, nothing is frozen everything is fresh. We have the best perogies in town."

In the kitchen, the dough maker is working overtime. Out on the floor, men roll and cut the dough before it's stuffed with potato and cheese balls. The perogies are then pinched by hand before being boiled and packaged.

"The dough that you get with our perogy is always even -- it's even in dimension," said Sandra Sharko, president of the Ukrainian Seniors' Centre.

"And same with the potato balls that we do, we do it a certain way so that every perogy that we put out is the same size. It might look flatter or rounder, but nonetheless, it is the same amount of potato and the same amount of dough."

Volunteers said it's great to be back in person preparing the food.

"When we come together to do perogies and that, the stories, the laughter and just the fact that it gets the people out of their apartments and lets them have fun," said volunteer Pam Gilbert.

The event was put on hiatus for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We heard during COVID how bad isolation can be on older adults. Well this is a good way to get together and socialize," said Martyn.

Money raised at the festival will support the Ukrainian Seniors' Centre a non-profit that offers a number of services and activities for older adults.

The volunteers have their work cut out for them. They plan to prepare 5,000 perogies and another 5,000 cabbage rolls in preparation for Sunday's event. Organizers said the food sells out every year.