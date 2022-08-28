Garlic Food Fest sold out of food in Sudbury

There was a huge turn out for the Garlic Food Fest in Sudbury Sunday.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy Ukrainian music and food.

There were also garlic vendors on site at the food fest.

The Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre prepared perogies and cabbage rolls from scratch along with variety of other food.

At one point the line up was out to the street and the food eventually sold out.

“I think it's the ethnic food that we provide. It's something everyone in the city enjoys the cabbage rolls and the perogies that is our best product and I think they just enjoy coming here,” Bill Zelenczuk, from the Garlic Food Fest, told CTV News.

“All the food is handmade there is nothing here that is bought from anyone.”

All money raised at the food fest supports the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre, a non profit that offers a number of services and activities for older adults in the community.

For more information on the food fest or the seniors’ centre visit their Facebook page.