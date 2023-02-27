Garneau condo tower evacuated due to persistent heating issues

A Garneau-area condo building has been struggling with heating issues, leaving residents to find another place to stay as the complex was evacuated.

On Saturday, Strathcona House residents got notice that the building's boiler had failed and required a full shutdown and that the entire tower would be without heat until repairs were completed.

"As there is no heat and no domestic water, the building is no longer deemed habitable," an evacuation notice to residents read. "All residents will need to make alternate arrangements for accommodations."

Several unit owners previously told CTV News Edmonton that the building's parking access door had broken in November, leaving the garage open to the elements. That caused heating issues, flooding and frozen pipes.

Emma Lawczynski has called the building home for more than three years. Her landlord told her the news this past weekend that she would have to take what she needed and leave the building for the time being.

"They were going to have to flush out all the water so that the pipes wouldn't freeze," she told CTV News Edmonton.

She moved to Strathcona House to be close to the University of Alberta. Now she is staying with family in the west end.

"I am very lucky, I have family in the city," Lawczynski said. "But I now have a commute.

"The reason that I got an apartment close to the university was so I could walk to school and now I have to drive every day," she added.

CTV News Edmonton observed a sign Monday posted to residents saying in part, "The boiler has been restarted and moderate heat has been restored."

According to provincial minimum housing standards, a building should have a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius during winter.

The property management company has asked residents to hold on to any receipts for expenses associated with the evacuation. Staff will also be monitoring suites on a regular basis to check for any water and add anti-freeze to drains.

There is no timeline for when residents will be allowed to stay in their suites. Lawczynski has had to pay out of pocket to kennel her cat.

"It's tough to have to worry about paying rent here but also bringing my groceries somewhere else," Lawczynski said. "I think all of us are frustrated."

The property management company did not respond to requests for comment.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon