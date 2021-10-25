Garneau out, Wilkinson and Guilbeault to shift roles in big cabinet shakeup: sources

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will overhaul his cabinet Tuesday with some major moves, including shuffling out Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau, sources tell CTV News.

Garneau has served as foreign affairs minister since January 2021 after previously holding the transportation file since 2015.

Sources have also told CTV News that Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will switch to the natural resources file, and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault will step into the environment portfolio.

Two senior government sources previously told The Canadian Press that Trudeau is choosing ministers who will be able to act quickly on priority issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and Indigenous relations.

Trudeau has several other roles to fill as well, as four female ministers from the previous Parliament will need replacing.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef and Seniors Minister Deb Schulte each lost their seats in the election last month, while Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna chose not to seek re-election.

Trudeau has said his new cabinet will maintain gender parity, will be balanced regionally and will reflect Canada’s diversity.

Trudeau has already said Chrystia Freeland remain as deputy prime minister and finance minister.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is expected to be moved out of the military file, but is expected to remain a minister in another capacity. It’s believed that Procurement minister Anita Anand is among the frontrunners for the position.

The Conservatives have previously called on Trudeau to remove Sajjan from cabinet and warned against appointing a ministerial role to Jenica Atwin, a former Green MP from Fredericton, over her comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Meanwhile, the NDP have called for the removal of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.

