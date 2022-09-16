Garrett Wang, 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan among guests coming to Victoria's Capital City Comic Con

Capital City Comic Con is returning to Victoria after taking a pandemic hiatus, and several guest stars are scheduled to appear.

The pop culture convention will run from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, and include two "artist alleys," creator guests, information panels, community cosplay, a range of exhibits, and of course several celebrity guests.

Garrett Wang, who's best known for his role as Harry Kim on "Star Trek Voyager," will be attending the convention, as well as WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan.

Other special guests include Felissa Rose, Veronica Taylor, Dave Sheridan, Tim Russ and Lochlyn Munro, who all have television, film, animation or music credits to their name.

Tickets for the convention can be purchased online at the Capital City Comic Con website.

Prices run from around $10 for a one-day child pass to roughly $30 for a one-day adult ticket, and $103.95 for a three-day VIP pass. Family passes are also available in single day or three-day packages.

Local businesses say they're excited for the return of the convention, which has been postponed for years because of COVID-19.

"Capital City Comic Con is a great draw for visitors and residents to downtown Victoria," said Jeff Bray, executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA), in a statement Friday.

"The talent this year will attract fans young and old, as well as families. Downtown Victoria has so many things do," he said.

Capital City Comic Con is taking place at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden. Sponsors include the DVBA, Destination Greater Victoria, and Cherry Bomb Toys, which houses the National Toy Museum of Canada.

"I can't wait to see attendees in their incredible cosplay and show the warmth and hospitality Victoria is known for," said Candice Woodward, owner of Cherry Bomb Toys.