Garry Street shooting victim dies in hospital: Winnipeg police

A man is dead following a shooting in downtown Winnipeg early Wednesday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to Garry Street between St. Mary Avenue and York Avenue around 3:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two people injured and began providing emergency first aid to one of them. He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the second man was admitted to hospital in critical condition but has since died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.