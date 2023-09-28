Garson man charged with impaired driving after crash in Lively

A 48-year-old Garson man has been charged with drug impaired driving after crashing his vehicle on Highway 17 in Lively on Thursday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called around 11 a.m. to the scene of a single-vehicle crash east of the Highway 144 bypass where a passenger vehicle had rolled upside down on the westbound lanes, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in a phone interview the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Paramedics took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes were closed for about three hours during the investigation.

The driver is charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired – blood drug concentration and operating a vehicle without insurance.

His driver's license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven.

He has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 22.

"The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please 'make the call' and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.