Garth Brooks reacts to Riders' rendition of 'Friends in Low Places'

Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their recent on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.

Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II was seen singing along to Brooks’ hit “Friends in Low Places” on the sideline at Mosaic Stadium, in a video shared by the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Brooks reacted to the video during a live stream on Monday. The Riders then shared a snippet to their social media.

“That is great, I love it,” Brooks said.

“That’s the place. It’s so much fun to play,” he added, referring to Saskatchewan.

In response to the initial video, Lanier asked for Brooks’ blessing. The Riders also asked the country star how they could line up a duet.

@garthbrooks do I have your blessing couldn't get it quite like you lol!

The CFL video has more than 6,600 views on Twitter, as of Tuesday afternoon.