Garth Brooks sells out second show in 45 minutes

The second Garth Brooks stadium show in Edmonton is now sold out.

The country entertainer tweeted on Thursday morning that for the second time tickets had sold out in 45 minutes.

#YEG!!!!!! 45 minutes AGAIN and nobody left in line???? PERFECT!!!!! Love, love, love, g

But while Brooks’ tweet indicated that no one was left in line, plenty of fans replied saying they hadn’t been able to get tickets.

Still in line and can’t get in. Concert 3??

So sad.. the first time we won’t be able to see you. Tried for 1 1/2 hrs with no luck ��

Still stuck without tickets �������� just need 2 for my wifes birthday

Tickets for the second Edmonton show at Commonwealth Stadium went on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The second show was added after tickets to the original show sold out in 45 minutes.

Brooks spoke to CTV News Edmonton’s Erin Isfeld on Wednesday. He said he wanted to make sure all his fans got the chance to get tickets.

“It doesn’t even look like even half the people that tried to get in got in, so with that said hopefully this will take care of everybody,” he said.

He added that the Edmonton show was the largest on-sale turnout for any show on the tour.

Edmonton is Brooks’ only Canadian stop on the remaining leg of his world tour.

He’ll play Commonwealth Stadium on June 24 and 25.