Garth Brooks to play Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium for first time

Garth Brooks is returning to Alberta’s capital city after five years with a performance at Commonwealth Stadium.

The June 25 concert is the country singer’s only Canadian stop on his Stadium Tour presented by Amazon Music.

Canada, I could never imagine a Stadium Tour without CANADA ����

love, g #GARTHinEDMONTON pic.twitter.com/xBvw8F6Vse

Tickets are priced $104.95 and go on sale May 6.

The last time Brooks performed in Edmonton, in February 2017, he sold out nine shows, earning a banner at Rogers Place.