iHeartRadio

Garth Brooks to play Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium for first time

2020 Kennedy Center honoree, country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks attends the 43nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Garth Brooks is returning to Alberta’s capital city after five years with a performance at Commonwealth Stadium. 

The June 25 concert is the country singer’s only Canadian stop on his Stadium Tour presented by Amazon Music. 

Canada, I could never imagine a Stadium Tour without CANADA ����
love, g #GARTHinEDMONTON pic.twitter.com/xBvw8F6Vse

— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 27, 2022

Tickets are priced $104.95 and go on sale May 6. 

The last time Brooks performed in Edmonton, in February 2017, he sold out nine shows, earning a banner at Rogers Place

12