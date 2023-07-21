Gary Brandt, former Riders' offensive lineman and Plaza of Honour Inductee, passes away

Gary Brandt, a former Riders’ offensive lineman and Plaza of Honour Inductee, passed away at the age of 80.

Brandt was born in Moose Jaw and grew up in Regina. He spent his entire 11-year CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In 1975, he was named the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and entered the Plaza of Honour on Oct. 4, 2002, alongside Larry Bird.

Prior to joining the CFL, he played football for the University of Washington Huskies. His signing to the Riders was announced on April 22, 1967.

In a tweet, the Saskatchewan Roughriders offered their condolences to Brandt’s loved ones.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders send their condolences to the loved ones of former Rider offensive lineman and Plaza of Honour Inductee Gary Brandt.



�� https://t.co/kruCy9nWO3 pic.twitter.com/JcfLeQPVdP